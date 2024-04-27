Anambra: Eight Fake Private Guards Nabbed, NSCDC Recovers Weapons

The Anambra State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight persons for parading as private guards.

It also recovered four pump action guns with 16 live cartridges from them.

Olatunde Maku, the State Commandant

said the suspects were arrested in a recent crackdown on unlicensed private security guards in Awka.

Parading the suspects at the agency’s headquarters in Awka, on Friday, he said the NSCDC as the regulatory body of the private security guards, remained committed to checkmating the activities of private security guards operating without approval, especially in the light of the present security challenges.

“We are here in continuation of the execution of the NSCDC mandate and we have not left any stone unturned in discharging our responsibilities. The charge given to me by the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, is to go and deliver on the core mandate of the corps in Anambra State.

“These suspects were apprehended following a raid carried out earlier on Thursday, April 25, 2024, by operatives of NSCDC in Awka, Anambra state. The first three suspects, staff of RSS, were arrested at Kwata Junction in Awka.

READ ALSO: Yahaya Bello: Kogi Court Summons EFCC’s Chair Over Contempt

“Meanwhile, four pump action guns with 16 live cartridges were also recovered from them, ” he said.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that some of the arrested suspects were impersonating the Anambra Vigilance Group, while others were hired by hotels to provide security services, despite knowing that the outfits were not licensed or registered.

He emphasised that the raid which is still ongoing will help to prevent the proliferation of illegal security outfits and reduce the risk of security breaches and criminal activities.

“With this tough stance, the command aims to restore sanity in the operations of the private security sector and ensure the safety and security of all Anambra residents. This arrest and recovery of weapons is a significant achievement in the effort to reduce crime in the state.

“We are going to flush them out, and every one of their activities is forbidden in the state. I want to put all illegal security outfits on notice to dismantle their operations or face the consequences. Consequently, all the suspects are currently undergoing investigation, after which they will be charged to the competent court of jurisdiction for prosecution,” Maku added.