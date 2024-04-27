Junior Pope’s Family Announces Late Actor’s Burial Plans

John Odonwodo, also known as Junior Pope, the late Nollywood actor, will be laid to rest on Friday, May 17, 2024, according to his family.

The 43-year-old actor and four others died on April 10 when their boat capsized in the River Niger while returning from a film shoot.

According to the funeral announcement obtained by Punch, signed by Divine Odonwodo on behalf of the family, “the burial arrangements began on April 23 with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish, Asaba, Delta State.”

It went on to say that another “requiem mass would be held on May 13 at Christ the King Catholic Parish, G.R.A, Enugu.

This will be followed by an evening of tributes and candlelight at the Amadeo Event Centre in the same state on May 14.”

READ MORE: Nigerian Lady Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Interview Marathon

“On May 16, the wake will be held at his country home, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukkaa, Igboetiti, LGA of Enugu State, and his interment will be done immediately after the burial mass at St. Peter’s Parish, Ukehe, on May 17.

A final thanksgiving mass will be held on Sunday, May 19 at St. Peter’s Parish Ukche Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA, Enugu.”

SEE POSTER: