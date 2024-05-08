Speed Darlington Tackles People Comparing Him To Wizkid

Darlington Okoye, Popularly known by the Moniker, Speed Darlington, a popular Nigerian singer, has advised fans to stop comparing him to singer and songwriter Wizkid.

The singer stated that many admirers have compared him to the singer and claimed he is superior to the Starboy boss.

Darlington expressed his deep disgust with the comparison.

Despite Wizkid’s recognition of him in New York, the rapper mentioned that he has been in the music business for seven years and that they have never met.

Speaking during a recent Instagram live session with fans, Speed Darlington said:

“Why are people telling me that I am better than Wizkid? How do I and Wizkid correlate? Do you know how many years I’ve been in this industry? Seven years. Next year, May 17 or 16, I will be 8 years in the industry and I’ve never met Wizkid. Although he has previously acknowledged me in New York. He posted one of my songs. Please, stop the comparison.”

Watch video below…