Lot Of Single Ladies Are In Love With Someone That Won’t Marry Them – Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Asserts

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, a Nigerian preacher and relationship coach, claimed that some single women fall in love with people who will not marry them.

According to him, these ladies send negative and unavailable vibes to the men who seek them, extending their single status.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, he wrote on his Facebook page,

“A lot of single ladies are in love with someone that won’t marry them. And by that, they are giving negative & “unavailable” vibes to the guys that want them thereby prolonging their singleness,”

“I know most of you are dreaming of marrying your favorite single worship minister or preacher but reality is that he will marry ONLY ONE woman

“No amount of fasting, desire or prayer will change that, I encourage you to start showing interest and answering the chats of the brothers around you

“I just said I should tell you…..oh and please why is your page private again…I thought you are single and searching not single and hiding.”

