My Plan Is To Meet Davido, Sabinus; I Must Take This Celebrity Life By Force – Dunamis Testifier, Anyim Vera Declares

Anyim Vera, who recently went viral after being accused of giving fake testimony at Dunamis church, has expressed her desire to meet artist Davido and comedian Sabinus.

It should be noted that Vera had solicited financial help from Nigerians to get better accommodation.

She stated that her residence was no longer safe, following her new ‘celebrity’ status.

Declaring herself the newest celebrity in town, the B.Sc. law graduate disclosed on Monday via her Facebook profile that she planned to meet with Davido and Sabinus.

She wrote, “My next movement is to go and meet with Davido.

“You see this Celebrity life I must take am by Force. After that, I will go and meet with Sabinus.

“Make una pray for the latest celebrity in town. I go make all of una proud. Please share to reach them”.

Nigerians responded differently to the move. Some praised her action, while others chastised her.

See some reactions below…

Eucharia Okechukwu wrote, “God is your strength, always put him first and ask him to bless your plan and everything will move perfectly well”.

Jane Pinky wrote, “Celebrity 100% Only those that don’t know the meaning of celebrity will keep fighting with their keyboard. God grant all your heart desires Anyim Vera, Amen.”

Another follower, Forgivethem Jack wrote, “Meeting with them for collabo? Or Beg for money? I don’t get it. Respect your age and your family.”

Pastor Ade Elijah commented, “You’re not making Jesus proud, you’re just doing what you like. You’re not any daughter of Dr Paul Enenche, you’re just a person looking for visibility for selfish need”.

SEE POST: