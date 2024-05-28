Actress Regina Daniels Celebrates Five Years Of Marriage To Senator Nwoko

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The actress expressed her excitement in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, reflecting on their journey together with thankfulness.

She wrote, “Happy 5th anniversary, my love.

“It has indeed been a remarkable five years of marital bliss with so much to show for it. We give all glory to God and pray for many more years to celebrate in love, peace, care, and respect.

“Our home is indeed blessed.”

READ MORE: “I Took Cocaine When I Was In UNILAG In 2014, It’s Bad For You” – Rapper Odumodublvck Advises

Despite the fact that Nwoko has six wives, Regina remains his favourite.

The couple got married in 2019, and they had their first and second sons in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

SEE POST: