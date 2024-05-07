‘Deporter-In-Chief Playing Hypocrite Again’ — Onanuga Knocks Peter Obi For Faulting Lagos Deportation



Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State for condemning the deportation of Osun indigenes from Lagos State.

At the weekend, there were reports that the Lagos government implemented the deportation, of which Police officers allegedly picked them up from various parts of Ajah, Tafawa Balewa Square and Lagos Island.

Reacting to the development, Obi described the deportation as a “violation of citizens’ rights.”

“I am deeply saddened and shocked by the recent reports of the deportation of citizens mostly of Osun State origin by Lagos State authorities. This is not merely a concern for Osun State but for all Nigerians who uphold the principles of unity, fairness, and justice.

“I find this action very distasteful because of the far-reaching effects it will have on our National cohesion and development. As a pan-Nigerian advocate, I vehemently oppose any form of discrimination, injustice, or violation of our citizens’ rights,” Obi had said.

Onanuga however fired Obi via X on Tuesday, saying he has displayed his “incurable hypocrisy over the decision of Lagos State to send some Osun citizens back home.”

He further recalled that Obi began ‘deportation’ of” citizens in 2011, which Governor Fashola copied in August 2013 by deporting some destitute from Anambra back home.”

According to him, Obi not only criticised the former Lagos Governor, but doubled down by “writing a protest letter to then President Goodluck Jonathan.”

“Some 11 years after, the deporter -in-chief is playing hypocrite again,” he posted.

He also quoted a 2011 report where the Anambra state government issued a warning to all street beggars, especially children used by their parents to beg for alms, to vacate the streets or be arrested.

The affected ones at the time, were “arrested in Awka and Onitsha, and repatriated to their home states; Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states.”

Meanwhile, Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, ordered an immediate probe into the situation.