Tochukwu Gbugbemi Ojogwu, also known as Odumodublvck, a Nigerian rapper, has disclosed how YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji, a.k.a Olamide, treated him to his first private Jet trip.

The musician revealed this during an online video chat with his fans on social media.

The rapper, in response to certain fans who accused him of dizzing Davido during his online dispute with Wizkid, disclosed that the “Eni Duro” singer handed him $20,000 and he never mentioned it.

READ MORE: Burna Boy Is Nigeria’s Current Biggest Artiste, But Wizkid Is Greatest Of All Time – Terry G

He said,

“Olamide Badoo put us on a private jet, he never tweeted about it. How many thousand dollars? $15,000 or $20,000, he never mentioned it once.”

SEE VIDEO: