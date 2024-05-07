Gov. Adeleke To Investigate Deportation Of Osun Youths From Lagos

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has ordered an immediate probe into the alleged deportation of Osun youths from Lagos State.

At the weekend, reports filled the media that the Lagos Government implemented the deportation of Osun indigenes from the State.

Police officers had allegedly picked up Osun indigenes from various parts of Ajah, Tafawa Balewa Square and Lagos Island, according to the reports.

Reacting in a Monday statement via Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to Adeleke, the Governor expressed shock over the incident.

The State, he said, has set up an investigative team and was interfacing with the Lagos government.

“The report was confirmed by an investigation team set up to confirm the veracity of the story by the Osun state government.

“The state team reported that eyewitness accounts confirmed the dropping of the youths in several luxurious buses by a team suspected to be from Lagos State.

“The state’s report showed that the youths were systematically dropped at Ilesa-Akure express junction, Breweries; Ilesa – Ibodi – Iginla to Ife express junction, Osun Ankara express junction, Imelu express junction and Iperindo express junction,” the statement read.

Adeleke added that he engaged Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwowho also expressed shock over the development and promised to take urgent action.

“I spoke with my brother, governor Sanwo-Olu on the matter. He too was surprised and he denied ever authorising any such action.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has promised immediate investigation to unravel the facts of the situation. The Lagos team will update us as quickly as possible.

“I am subsequently directing our security agencies in Osun to mount surveillance in and around Ilesa to track the deported youths and their destinations.

“I will update our people on this development. I urge residents to be calm while the security agencies carry out surveillance,” he added.