FG Not Situating Any Foreign Military Base In Nigeria — Idris



The Federal Government, on Monday, disclosed that it is not true that there are discussions between Nigeria and some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in the country.

Recently, some northern leaders cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against allowing the United States (US) and French governments to relocate their military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to Tinubu and the National Assembly, they posited that accepting such a proposal would pose dangers to the country.

The northern leaders said the US and French governments have allegedly been lobbying Nigeria and other countries in the region to sign a new defence pact allowing them to redeploy their expelled troops.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of information and National Orientation, in a statement however urged Nigerians to disregard the “falsehood.”

According to him, the Federal Government has neither received nor considered any proposal for the establishment of foreign military bases in the country.

“The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges.

“The President remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.