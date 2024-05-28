Buhari Celebrates Tinubu’s One Year In Office, Calls For Supports, Unity Among Nigerians

Ahead of May 29th, former president, Muhammadu Buhari, congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his first year in office.

Recall that Tinubu succeeded Buhari as Nigeria’s president in the February 25, 2023 general elections.

The former Lagos state’s governor was sworn in on May 29, 2023, alongside his vice, Kashim Shettima.

In a statement signed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu highlighted the significance of this milestone and the importance of unity and support from all Nigerians.

Buhari called for collective effort, said that it is very crucial for the success of the current administration.

The statement reads: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari extends his best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.

“The former president appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.

“He also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams.

“President Buhari expressed his wish for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration.”