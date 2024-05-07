SeyiLaw Condemns Government’s 0.5% Cybersecurity Levy On All Transactions

Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, known as SeyiLaw, a well-known comedian, has expressed his displeasure with the Nigerian government’s proposal to place a 0.5% cybersecurity fee on all transactions.

The comedian used the X platform to criticise government organisations for failing to educate citizens and combat misinformation before implementing policies.

He contended that placing a 0.5% charge on Nigerians is unduly harsh, particularly given the country’s current economic woes.

Seyi Law highlighted worries about the government’s intention to discourage financial transactions, effectively encouraging individuals to rely on cash instead.

He tweeted: “I hate when government agencies don’t speak up to the understanding of the citizens and allow wrong narratives to fester before tackling it. Cybersecurity level, according to the act, is 0.005%, and different figures from 0.5% to 3% are being thrown around.

“A 0.5% charge in the Nigeria of today is in itself too much punishment on Nigerians. Are we trying to discourage banking transactions again and encourage cash keeping? @cenbank should revisit this abeg.

“Stamp duty is something, and now this. It is unacceptable. @NGRPresident @officialABAT, let the poor breathe. When will the new minimum wage be announced and implemented? Some of your ministers need to look for another job. One year is here and we are counting.”

