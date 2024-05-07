Sylvester Oromoni’s Father Rejects Coroner’s Verdict, Claims Cover-Up

Father of the late student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni jnr. has claimed there was a cover up in the findings submitted by the coroner over his son’s death.

He spoke in a five-page statement that he personally signed and made accessible to Channels TV.

Sylvester Oromoni Snr claimed that the Coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, who investigated the cause of his son’s death, purposefully delayed his conclusions in order to conceal the true cause of the terrible event.

He said, “The coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri commenced hearing on 21st day of January 2022 and concluded on the 9th day of October, 2023 after calling 32 witnesses. The coroner delivered his verdict on the 15th day of April, 2024, after two years.

“During the reading of the verdict of 325 pages, the Coroner shed crocodile tears not less than seven times in open court. In fact, he had to rise twice and retired into his chambers to cry more than the bereaved. The coroner claimed that my son died of natural cause. The Coroner deliberately delayed the case in order to cover up the cause of the tragic death of my son as I will explain below”.

Mr Oromoni stated that this “dubious verdict” will not deter him from seeking justice, especially to ensure that no other pupils at Dowen College or other schools experience the same fate as his late son did.

Mr. Oromoni revealed that despite the request of his legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, for a visit to Dowen College to enable the Coroner to ascertain the situation of the school before his son’s death

He remarked that it took the Coroner approximately 17 months to eventually conduct the visit, presumably to allow the management ample time to address the school’s physical issues.

“In his desperate bid to exonerate Dowen College of any liability, the Coroner turned round in his verdict to applaud the authorities of the school for upgrading the facilities during the proceedings,” Oromoni Senior stated.

He also accused the Coroner of concealing key details about his son’s bullying by a group of students in order to absolve Dowen College’s management of any responsibility.

Mr. Oromoni stated that, while the coroner blamed the cause of death on “parental negligence,” no witness implicated him because he followed all of the family doctor’s recommendations to preserve his son’s life.

In rejecting what he called “the wicked and heartless conclusion of the Coroner”, Mr Oromoni detailed areas in the Coroner’s findings where he alleged vital evidences were suppressed as well as the alleged negligence of Dowen College which led to his son’s death.

He also narrated how his son was allegedly killed as well as the role of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution which gave two contradictory legal opinions.

One advocated for Dowen College’s prosecution, while another exonerated the school and its management despite the lack of new evidence to support it.

Mr Oromoni Snr concluded by recommending that the case be investigated further in the interest of justice.

While thanking the good people of Nigeria who stood by the family, Oromoni Senior also called on the Lagos State Government to investigate several cases of bullying in Dowen College.

He said, “Since the coroner decided to cover up the killers of my son, we shall take appropriate actions to unravel the mystery surrounding his death. Finally, I am compelled to call on the Lagos State Government to take urgent steps to investigate the several cases of bullying of students in Dowen College. The students and management staff involved in inflicting torture on helpless students in the school should be brought to book without any delay”.