Charly Boy Queries Tinubu’s Unannounced London Visit, Demands Transparency

Charles Oputa, alias Charly Boy, a controversial artist, has raised concern about President Bola Tinubu’s health following his recent unexpected travel to London.

It should be noted that President Tinubu reportedly left Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for London, England, after attending the World Economic Forum in the Gulf nation.

Tinubu has been in transit since leaving Nigeria for the Netherlands on April 23.

The Presidency’s silence on Tinubu’s unexpected journey to London has sparked reactions.

Charly Boy responded, wondering if everything was fine with the President.

He charged the Presidency with “overheating the country with very fake and twisted lies.”

According to him, Tinubu is unsuitable to lead Nigeria and should quit.

On his X handle on Monday, Charly Boy wrote: “Come oooo. Wey una President? Is all well with him?

“Tinubu’s propaganda machine has been over heating the country with very fake and twisted lies, but propaganda cannot substitute for economic policies.

“Come ooooo, na Peter Obi make Nigerians dey suffer like dis? Na Peter Obi show APC how empty dey are?

“Has fake propaganda become the tactic deployed by APC in all political strata, to continue disparaging and attacking any perceived opposition with all ethnic and religious spears by their cronies. Obi has continued to bore the brunt of these malicious individuals.

“Nigeria has failed. Tinubu pls resign, this work pass you.”

