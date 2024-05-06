“When Will It Be Your Turn To Receive Sense?” – Adekunle Gold Reacts After Samklef Called Out His Wife, Simi

Adekunle Gold, a well-known Nigerian artist, criticised Samklef for disrespecting his wife, Simi.

Recall that the music producer had detailed on social media how he discovered Simi and other notable performers doing well in Nigeria’s music industry.

He also talked about how he was mistreated by Simi’s family when he tried to get romantically involved with her.

He further stated that he would forgive Simi if she openly apologised for taunting him for dragging.

In response, Adekunle stated that his wife owed him nothing and that Samklef was clearly insane.

He noted that Samklef owes him, and it is time for him to act his age.

Taking to his X account, Adekunle wrote:

“When will it be your turn to receive sense from your 7th heaven? Because you are clearly lost in your own damn mind. Simi doesn’t owe you shit and it’s about time you stopped calling her name every 3 market days. If anything, you owe me! Stop fooling around and act your age!”

SEE POST: