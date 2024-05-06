Ondo: Pastor’s Wife, Others Escape After Kidnappers On Hard Drugs Doze Off

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State have arrested five suspected kidnappers, who slept off after abducting a pastor’s wife and two other persons.

The suspects reportedly slept off after taking hard drugs.

The suspects include Garuba Mumuni, 27; Yusuf Tale, 21; Kabiru Muhammed, 16, Shaibu Umar and Adamu Mohammed, 22.

Police source noted that the suspects were arrested by men of the Ofosu Division in the State after the victims identified one of them.

The Police statement at the weekend read: “A case of kidnapping was reported at Ofosu Division, that a pastor’s wife and a member were kidnapped in the church while the third victim was kidnapped while picking snails on the farm.

“The victims, however, escaped from their assailants at different dates after they had taken hard drugs and slept off.

“Through intelligence, on May 1, 2024, five among the six kidnappers were arrested by men of Ofosu division and have been identified by the victims as part of the gang that abducted them.

The state Police Commissioner, Abayomi Oladipo, said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Oladipo added that one Adetokunbo Adesina, who claimed to have been hired to kill over 500 persons, was also arrested after his last victim paid him N110,000.