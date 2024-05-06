Actors In Nollywood Films Used To Be Cast Based On Social Media Followers – Uzor Arukwe

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe claimed that in the past, obtaining a social media follower was a requirement for actors hoping to land movie roles from some Nigerian film producers.

According to him, social media followers are more important to casting directors than skill.

During his time as a struggling actor, the movie star said that it was a “big” challenge.

“I remember all so clearly when I started. It was a big problem for me,” the 40-year-old actor told Pulse in a recent interview.

“There was a time in this industry when it was mostly about Instagram and Twitter followers, and stuff like that. I didn’t understand it but knew it was something I had to be at peace with, because a production house wants to hire you and they’re looking at your numbers. ‘But can he act?’ That is the question I always ask. But there are some people who are blessed who are fantastic actors who have numbers and they’ve been doing well.”