Samklef Explains Why He Didn’t Ask Simi Out Despite Having Feelings For Her

Samuel Oguachuba, well-known as Samklef a producer-turned-blogger, has revealed why he did not ask singer Simi out despite falling in love with her while they were both struggling artists.

In a tweet, Samklef claimed that despite being in love with Simi, he did not ask her out because he wanted to keep his personal life distinct from his job.

The producer also admitted that after she broke up with one of her ex-boyfriends, Lekan, he nearly asked her out.

On his X platform, he wrote,

“I [love emoji] Simi. I almost asked her out o! When she broke up with her ex, Lekan for experience that year. But I had to keep it professional, make e for no spoil business…Adekunle help me greet your wife for me. Life is not that deep.”

In another post, he claimed that the singer’s family treated him badly despite “everything” he did for her.

He wrote, “But Simi family show me pepper sha. After everything I do for her…I don forgive dem. That him over sabi brother where him dey self?”

