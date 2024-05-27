LP Crisis: Drama As Abure’s Ward Excos, Thugs Clash At Party’s Secretariat

There was drama at the Labour Party’s secretariat in the Edo State chapter as suspected thugs, reportedly loyal to the National Chairman of the Party, Julius Abure, clashed with protesters.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the hoodlums, on Monday, allegedly attacked agitators, believed to be members of the LP, demanding Abure’s removal.

According to PUNCH, the thugs, about 20 swooped on the demonstrators as they dropped from their vehicles, forcing them to retreat into the neighbouring streets.

The above mentioned media outlet, added that the journalists covering the protest were not spared as the invaders made aggressive attempts to break into the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Utako where they took refuge in the wake of the fracas.

Meanwhile, barely few minutes after the drama, it was gathered that some men of Edo state’s Police command, intervened.

Recall that Abure was suspended on Friday by his Ward in the Arue-Uromi area of Esan North-East Local Government in Edo State for alleged high-handedness and anti-party activities, adding that the he should stop parading himself as National Chairman.

However, the National Working Committee of the party kicked against the action, which it declared as illegal and unconstitutional.