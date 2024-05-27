A Kano State High Court has ordered the Commissioner of Police in the State to evict the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Justice Aisha Adamu Aliyu, on Monday, granted the order following an ex parte application filed by Ibrahim Isa Wangida, the counsel to the applicants.

The applicants in the suit are the Attorney-General of Kano, the Speaker, and the Kano House of Assembly.

Defendants are Aminu Ado Bayero, Nasiru Ado Bayero, Ibrahim Abubakar II, Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigerian Army.

The Judge ordered the restraining of the “1st, 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Applicants.

“That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police Kano State should immediately take over the palace of the Emir of Kano situate being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1 Defendant/Respondent from the said palace pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24th May, 2024.

“That an order of this Hon. Court is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order is hereby made that 15th Defendants be served through the office of the Commissioner Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the Hon. Court in the interest of justice.”