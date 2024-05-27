‘Accepted With Open Arms’ – Dethroned Emir Of Gaya Breaks Silence

Former Emir of Gaya, Aliyu Abdulkadir, says he has accepted his dethronement.

Recall that on Friday, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano, dethroned the Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, Kano and Gaya, and reinstated Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Sanusi was dethroned in 2020 after he fell out with Abdullahi Ganduje, the then State Governor.

Governor Yusuf however gave the sacked monarchs 48 hours to vacate their palaces.

While the Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya have complied with the directive, Aminu Ado Bayero, dethroned emir of the Kano, has not.

Bayero has called on the authorities to ensure justice.

In a chat with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa on Sunday, Abdulkadir said he believes that the development was predestined before he was born.

The former Emir said he has no plan to challenge the State government over its decision to sack him, adding that he does not hold any grudge against anybody.

His words: “If this happens to anyone, he will not be happy, but Allah has brought it, no matter what, there is an end to it.

“Allah has written it even before we were born that it will be, so we should not be angry about anything. This is Allah’s doing and we accepted it with open arms.

“We are the acceptors of destiny. This is what Allah willed and this is what will be done. We have no intention of going to court. We have accepted destiny, we thank God.”