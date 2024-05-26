Emir: Angry Protesters Storm Kano City Over Sanusi’s Reinstatement

Angry protesters have stormed some parts of Kano city over the state government’s reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the aggrieved agitators were spotted in Gaya and Nasarawa communities, on Sunday, kicking against the return of Sanusi.

It was gathered that some residents of Gaya, also protested against the dissolution of the its Emirate by the state government.

Gaya Emirate is among the emirate councils recently dissolved by the Governor Abba Yusuf’s led administration after the state’s Emirates Council Law of 2019 was amended.

The new law, enacted by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)-controlled House of Assembly, undid the law that former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used in 2020 to create the additional emirates and dethrone the Sanusi II as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Residents reported that the dethroned emir vacated the palace at midnight on Thursday, with no immediate signs of violence or resistance.

One of the protesters, from Gaya, identified as Abubakar Shuaibu, told Channels Television that: “Some people are not happy with this development. It feels like an injustice to our community.”

Another protester, Aminu Abdullahi, said: “We see this as a political move to undermine our traditional institutions. The government should reconsider its decision and respect our cultural heritage.”