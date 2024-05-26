Edo State Implements New Minimum Wage, Pays Workers N70,000

The Edo State Government has paid employees the new N70,000 minimum wage, keeping its word.

This came after Governor Godwin Obaseki promised to raise the minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000 beginning with the May 2024 salary.

Obaseki made this vow at the recent inauguration of the Labour House in Benin, the state capital, with the goal of reflecting present economic realities and mitigating the impact of the tough economy on Edo state’s people.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, May 26, Edo Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, stated that the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage illustrates the Obaseki administration’s commitment to the welfare of Edo workers.

He said: “The Edo State government has paid the May salaries of workers in the state, reflecting the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

“This is in fulfillment of the promise made by Governor Godwin Obaseki to increase the minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000, beginning this May, as part of efforts to cushion the impacts of the harsh economy occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and other economic decisions by the Federal Government.

“It is also in furtherance of the commitment of the Edo state government to meet its statutory obligation, even before the end of the month.”

Nehikhare also urged Edo workers to be dedicated to their tasks and contribute meaningfully to ensuring the governor’s successful and strong finish on November 12, 2024. This would be a fitting way to reciprocate the state government’s goodwill and commitment to their wellbeing.