NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine Hidden In Shea Butter Bound For UK

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted cocaine stashed in buckets of shea butter bound for the United Kingdom.

Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, posted a video to his X account on Sunday showing the moment NDLEA operatives discovered the contraband.

Furthermore, the footage highlighted the agency’s achievement in demolishing a skuchies factory in Lagos.

Sharing the video, Babafemi wrote, “Narco-trend update: There’s a fresh wave of onslaught against the drug underworld by the unrelenting #ndlea_nigeria as these videos show the moment officers uncovered cocaine in buckets of shea butter going to UK, and skuchies factory in Lagos”

