RudeBoy Shares Photos From Traditional Wedding To Ivy Ifeoma

Paul Okoye, commonly known as RudeBoy of PSquare, married his bride, Ivy Ifeoma Iboko, in a traditional wedding in her village of Igbere, Abia state.

The couple was shown in a viral video dressed traditionally, with the groom wearing a white clothing, a red beaded necklace, and a red cap, and the bride wearing a lovely dress and scarf.

On Sunday, Rudeboy posted images of the event on his Instagram feed with the caption “#Ifynonso”.

The singer was previously married to Anita Okoye, and they had three children.

