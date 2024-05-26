Kaduna-Abuja Train Derails, No Casualties

A train travelling from Kaduna State to Abuja, the nation’s capital, reportedly derailed near Jere, Kaduna, according to the Daily Trust on Sunday.

The train carrying dozens of passengers left Kaduna about 8:05 a.m. but derailed near Jere around an hour later.

Security personnel, including members of the Nigeria Police and Army, arrived the scene to provide assistance after around three carriages derail.

Sharing a picture and video from the incident, a user with the handle @Lovelyn Jacob on X wrote on her page,

“So this morning, some parts of the Kaduna- Abuja train derailed around Jere. Thankfully, the situation was brought under control by the technicians who quickly disengaged the affected part and realigned it.

Sincerely, I must commend the efforts of our troops who swiftly appeared on the scene to aid the policemen attached to the train (I even heard one of the passengers saying, “Me, I want to see the Army!” and the Army came, lol).

God bless the Nigerian Army (NA) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for making its citizens feel safe in these crucial times. Don’t forget to pray for a soldier today. @3Star_GOD Thank y’all for your service.”

SEE POST: