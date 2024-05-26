Ex-EFCC Chairman, Lamorde Is Dead



Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, has kicked the bucket.

Lamorde, according to Premium Times, died at the age of 61 in Egypt, where he had traveled for medical treatment, during a procedure to remove a kidney stone.

Born on December 20, 1962, Lamorde joined the Nigerian Police in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021. He served as EFCC chairman from 2011 to 2015.

According to the EFCC website, Lamorde was the Commission’s third Executive Chairman.

He was appointed acting Chairman on November 3, 2011, following the removal of Farida Waziri by President Goodluck Jonathan, and was confirmed as the substantive Chairman by the Senate on February 15, 2012.

He remained in this position until November 9, 2015, when President Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu in an acting capacity.

As stated by The Nation’s source, it was an irony of fate for the former EFCC who flew his wife to Egypt for medical treatment.

The source said: “He actually took his wife to Egypt for medical attention when he decided to remove kidney stone which had caused him some discomfort.

“He however died in the process of the procedure to remove the stone.

“His corpse will be brought to Nigeria on Monday for Janaza (Islamic burial). I think the Federal Government is assisting in the formalities to bring back his remains.”