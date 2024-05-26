Kano: Don’t Allow Royal Stool Contest Degenerate To Violence — Islamic Clerics Urge Tinubu



A forum of Islamic clerics in Kano State, on Saturday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevent any action that may lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state over the emirship tussle.

Recall that tension filled the State after Governor Abba Yusuf, ordered the immediate arrest of Aminu Ado Bayero, the dethroned Emir.

Yusuf’s order came a day after he reappointed Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

In a statement signed by 18 members of the forum, Ulama, the clergies said Kano is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria despite its political complexity.

According to them, happenings in the Kano emirate could escalate and degenerate into chaos if not carefully handled.

“While it is the purview of the State House of Assembly to enact Laws for good governance, the State Government needs the cooperation and support of the Federal Government.

“The State Assembly amended the Kano State Emirates Law and the Governor assented. One person took the case to Court that the law violates his Fundamental Human Rights. He is entitled to his rights.

“The State Governor also has responsibility as the Chief Executive of the State as the act in question has already been completed.

“Therefore, there is no need for violent enforcement of any order or violent resistance to it, and we vehemently oppose any measures that will bring an escalation of conflict in the state.

“Mr. President as the leader of the nation should not allow the contest for a royal stool to degenerate to violence.

“We are calling on Mr President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve these issues amicably without the use of any force and loss of lives.

“Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, therefore we the undersigned call on both contending parties to use civil means in resolving their differences to allow peace to reign in the state.

“As major stakeholders in the state, we want to assure Mr. President that we shall reach out to contenders,” the statement read.