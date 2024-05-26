Deposed Kano Emir Calls For Justice, Says Whatever Affects Kano Affects Nigeria

Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, on Saturday, beckoned on the authorities to ensure justice is served in the State’s emirship saga.

Bayero was dethroned as the Emir on Thursday after the Kano State House of Assembly repealed a 2019 emirate law that was used to oust Muhammadu Sanusi in 2020.

Subsequently, Sanusi was reinstated by State Governor Abba Yusuf, while Bayero was in Ogun State on an official visit.

The Governor also ordered Bayero’s arrest “for creating tension in the state”upon his return

Speaking when he hosted some security agents, Bayero said he would accept the position of the law, noting that no one is above it.

He called for calm, stressing the need for peace in Kano.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Respects Constitution, Resisted Pressure To Interfere In My Reinstatement — Emir Sanusi

“I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process in this tussle.

“We call on the authority to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria.

“May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders.

“Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern.

“As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us.”

On May 23, a Federal High Court in Kano ordered the state government not to enforce the Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024.