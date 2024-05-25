You Have No Power To Suspend Abure – LP Slams Edo Ward Exco, Commences Investigation

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party, slammed the suspension of its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Abure was suspended by the executive of the Ward 3, Arue, Utomi, Esan North East of Edo State, over alleged anti-party activities.

Meanwhile, the National committee in its reaction to the development, on Saturday, noted that the State chapter of the LP has no locus standi to take such action without recourse to its constitution.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, described the suspension as illegal and unconstitutional in a statement released on Saturday in Abuja.

Ifoh stated that Article 17 Subsection 1 of the 2019 constitution of the Labour Party is clear that only a national convention arranged solely for the purpose of his suspension with a two-thirds majority can suspend or remove the national chairman.

He said: “The ward, LG or even the state have no power to suspend the National Chairman.

“Besides, an Edo High Court and Appeal Court had also ruled on this matter.

“This dimension is a continuation of the attack on the person of Abure as witnessed during the governorship primaries. It will also amount to nothing and we are not perturbed.

“In the Labour Party’s constitution, Article 17 subsection 1 (2019) is emphatic that only the National Convention convened solely for the purpose of removal or suspension of the National Chairman with two third majority can suspend or remove him.

“Court of Appeal, Benin Division on the 14 day of August , 2023 under the Presiding Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua in a case brought before it by Lucky Shaibu and others against Julius Abure and others corroborated with the judgement of the lower court in their ruling that the National Chairman of the Labour Party cannot be suspended or removed by the Ward executive.

“The leadership of the party is however investigating the source of the purported letter of suspension and will summarily act by the party rules in disciplining any officer of the party found guilty of contravening the rules of the party.”