Deposed Emir, Bayero Couldn’t Have Returned To Palace Without FG’s Backing — Atiku

The Federal Government should be held responsible if there is a breakdown of law and order in Kano State, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has informed.

Abubakar posited this, in reaction to the tussle over the emirship in the State.

Aminu Bayero was replaced as Emir of Kano by Muhammadu Sanusi on Friday.

Sanusi was deposed in 2020 after falling out with Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano at the time.

The State House of Assembly had repealed the 2019 law used to oust Sanusi and balkanise the emirate into five jurisdictions.

The new emirate law stipulated the sack of all the emirs in the jurisdictions and a restoration of the old order.

Only one Emir will now be overseeing all of Kano.

Governor Abba Yusuf, had given the sacked monarchs 48 hours to vacate their palaces.

The emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya have complied with the directive.

However, Saturday morning, Bayero returned to the city and then moved into the palace – an act which made the Governor order Bayero’s arrest.

Reacting in a statement issued by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, Abubakar alleged that the deposed Emir could not have returned to Kano without the backing of the Federal Government.

“It is surprising that Bayero backed by federal might, made his way into the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate while the reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was at the Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

“In this wise, the former Emir could not have made his way into the Nasarawa Palace without the support of the Federal Government, having done so with the support of the Army and other security personnel in his company.

“The deployment of soldiers in extra-constitutional matters, such as this, undermines the integrity of the Nigerian military.

“We need to remind the Tinubu administration that Kano State is known for peace and harmony spanning thousands of years, and any attempt to destabilise the peace of the Land of Commerce shall be resisted.

“Recall that when Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on 9th March 2020, Kano forged on in peace without any fracas.

“We wish to state unequivocally that if for any reason, law and order breaks down in Kano State, particularly Kano Municipal, the Federal Government should be held responsible, as the act of providing security cover to the former Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero to come back to Kano is an invitation to anarchy.”