“Provide DNA Test Results” – Ezinne Kayode Denies Denies Paternity Fraud Rumors

The marital battle between Nigerian Super Eagles striker Olarenwaju Kayode and his estranged wife, Dora Ezinne Kayode, has taken an ugly turn.

The latter instituted a legal action against her husband for allegedly claiming to be in possession of the negative DNA results of their three sons, Jason, Jayden and Jamin.

Dora, who is outraged and seeking an urgent disclaimer, said she had no choice but to follow Kayode’s claim regarding their children’s paternity after it went viral on multiple social media platforms on Saturday.

She supported her claim with a letter from her legal representatives dated May 24, 2024, titled ‘Re: Dissemination of false allegations concerning purported DNA test results of the three children of marriage’ and addressed to Kayode at 14, Tulip Road, Peacock Beach Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

The letter read in part, “It has come to our client’s attention that since May 24, 2024, various blogs and online platforms have been disseminating salacious stories about alleging results of a DNA reveal that none of the three children born during your marriage to our client belong to you.

“This scandalous and defaming story has spread rapidly, causing severe embarrassment to our client and children. Our client has reason to believe that these baseless, humiliating allegations were contrived and strategically planted by you across various media outlets with the malicious intent of tarnishing her reputation and causing irreparable harm to innocent children.”

The alleged report leaked to the media accused Ezinne of fraud, cheating on him with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, taking his two Mercedes SUVs to fund the pastor’s lifestyle, and abducting their three sons.

In a subsequent Instagram post on Saturday, Ezinne extensively refuted the charges, condemning the alleged DNA test findings and requesting that Kayode make them public as well as specify the hospital where they were conducted.

She wrote, “Honestly, I am so tired of this man’s nonsense, and it has to stop now. I knew he was not mentally stable when he pulled out a knife on me some months ago, but to go as far as ruining the lives of innocent kids is way too far. Kayode, I didn’t think you would go that low.

“I have kept quiet on all the rumours you have been spreading because they are baseless, childish, and false. But do you include innocent children? No, now I must speak.

“I have never sold any of my properties or cars and given the proceeds to any pastor, bishop, or imam in this world. In fact, all the rumours this mentally disturbed young man, Kayode, is sharing online are all false.”

Ezinne added, “The last couple of years in this marriage have been like hell on earth. I am so drained and in pain, and I just honestly pray this ordeal is all over soon. I do not wish this kind of abuse and oppression on any woman anywhere in the world. If your story is similar to mine, run away from that man and leave that marriage; you are not stuck! And I pray that God will heal you and send helpers your way like he has for me.”

In a third post, she wrote, “Olarenwaju Ayobami Kayode, my silence is enough. Don’t ever drag my kids into your web of lies. I urge you to provide the result of the DNA to the public and the hospital where it was conducted, as we are willing to give you the DNA. You traumatised my kids by detaining us in DSS custody.”

