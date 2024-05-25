Nigerian Billionaire BLord Announces Plan To Take Second Wife, Tenders Public Apology

William Linus, often known as BLord, a Nigerian philanthropist and entrepreneur, has caused a stir on social media by announcing his plan to marry a second wife.

The stunning discovery was made on BLord’s Instagram account on Friday, when he posted pictures of himself proposing to another woman.

In the photos, BLord is shown in a sweet, romantic gesture, bending before the lady who appears to be his new companion and offering a ring.

Many of his supporters are taken aback by the decision, given his prior public statements about his present wife’s unwavering support throughout difficult times.

Despite the surprise nature of the revelation, BLord took aggressive steps to alleviate any disappointment among his supporters, including an apology for his choice.

He captioned the post,

“Tough Decision, I Apologise if I disappointed you”

See some reactions to his post…

oti_dollars noted: “Dis guy nd Davido no difference”

emikuzi_beatz advised: “Sir with all due respect, I know it’s a prank but with the kind of person you’re in the society today i don’t think you should be doing this. Even tho it’s all cruise”

officialsarahmartins prayed: “I reject every spirit of Yul Edochie in you 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

daveplayblogger asked: “Which day you start to dey act skit?”

djsilenttalkative opined: “As a doctor 🩼 ur wife will just run it successfully 😂😂😂 .. If you know you know 😂😂”

nmazbeauty added: “Make we no face you oooo 😂😂😂 cos this space no go contain us at all 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

