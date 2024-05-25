Tinubu Failed To Make Impact In One Year — Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), on Friday, lamented the state of the country.

Speaking in Benin at the Party’s campaign flag-off ceremony ahead of the Edo State governorship election, Sowore noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed to make a meaningful impact in the development of the country.

According to him, a year into Tinubu’s administration, people are grappling with poverty and pain owing to policies introduced by the new administration in the country.

He said: “The leadership style of President Tinubu is bad and the poverty that the people are experiencing is alarming.

“Tinubu has failed to make a meaningful impact in the development and economic growth of the country almost a year into his administration while people are grappling with poverty and pain brought upon them by policies that have further impoverished them.”

The activist added that the country would recover if the people were given the power to manage their affairs.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier scheduled September 21 for the governorship election in Edo.