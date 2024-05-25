Nigeria Was Bleeding When I Took Over But I’ve Stopped It – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, in a meeting with Yoruba Leaders of Thought, pledged his commitment to meeting Nigerians’ expectations, emphasizing that Nigeria’s bleeding has ceased.

Expressing concern over the state of local government administration, Tinubu advocated for a more efficient system that promotes community development within Nigeria’s federal structure.

Acknowledging the challenges faced during his administration’s first year, Tinubu affirmed, “We took over, and we have stopped the bleeding. I can say categorically now that Nigeria is no longer bleeding.

“It has been challenging. It has been fulfilling as well. We took over, and we stopped the bleeding. I can say categorically now that Nigeria is no longer bleeding. And it will not bleed to death but will now move to prosperity. That is the promise I made to you all, and it is also the charge you gave me.”

He also called for deepening governance and reinforcing leadership across all levels of government and institutions.

His administration, Tinubu said, is committed to encouraging fiscal federalism and strengthening the system to enhance inclusion and equity for all Nigerians.

“Local government administration is being suffocated. People are looking for opportunities to ensure that they survive and become more purposeful through community development programmes. I will not support any effort to make the local government a unitary system by handing all core responsibilities to the federal government. That is criminal when there is a federal system.

“We have a federal system. There are state and federal administrations. We have two components. States must do whatever is in the best interest of their administration process. There is no one-size-fits-all. That is what we should do by looking at the revenue formula, and we must be consistent with federalism: fiscal federalism. You should expect those things from me, not the knee-jerk reactions ahead of elections.

“I can tell you that Nigeria is no longer printing paper money and deceiving itself that it has a base for survival. Nigeria went through terrible labour pains, but we have seen the baby coming out alive,” the President concluded.