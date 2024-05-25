Politicians Destroying Traditional Institutions In North – Emir Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Friday, lamented the desecration of traditional institutions in the northern part of the country.

According to him, the system that protects the monarchs and traditional institutions in the region has been destroyed.

Sanusi made this known while delivering his appreciation speech after receiving his letter of appointment from the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, at the Government House.

The monarch, who decried the needless division of emirates in some northern States, hailed the State House of Assembly for abrogating the law used to dethrone him and also used to create the now abolished Emirates in the State.

His words: “In the northern part of this country, we have seen it in different states how politicians balkanised emirates, with one Emir becoming 20, some 19. In states of northern Nigeria, there are Local Governments with two or three first-class Emirs all because the system has been destroyed.

“This thing that has been brought to Kano, had it been allowed, one day we will wake up with the Emir of Kumbotso, Bichi, Fagge and 44 Emirs. So what the government and the assembly did is a rescue mission.”

Presenting the appointment letter to Sanusi, the Governor said, “By the powers conferred on me by the Kano Emirate Council Law of 1984 and 2024, and supported by the recommendation of the kingmakers;

“I have the singular pleasure of confirming the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and the head of the Kano Emirate Council.”

Yusuf noted that Sanusi’s reappointment was “based on his competence, credibility and popularity,” urging the new Kano Emir “to be guided by the principles of Islamic teachings and to use his position to unite the emirate, fostering harmony among the Islamic sects in the state.”