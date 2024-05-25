My Son Used My Glory To Shine In His Music Career – Mohbad’s Father Claims

Mr Joseph Aloba, the late musician Mohbad’s father, stated that his son utilised his glory to become renowned in Nigeria prior to his death.

In a fresh video released on Friday, Mr. Aloba revealed that the pastor of Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, told the family that his son was using his glory for his music career.

Mr. Aloba disclosed that, Despite this, Mohbad never gave him money; instead, he supported his mother and even rented shops for her.

In his words,

“My son was using my glory, Wunmi’s pastor told Wunmi that it’s my glory Mohbad was using, My son had money but didn’t give me, he was giving his mother millions when I got to where he rented 3 shops for his mother, I was marveled.

“I was like you millions, have you maintained a 500k shop before talkless of 3 shops of 20million, Mohbad Mother was the one taking all the money, she doesn’t even know the school Mohbad attended talkless of any Mohbad school friends, but God so good, where is the money today?

Wunmi was leaving the house angrily for 3days because of the text messages she saw on Mohbads phone.”

