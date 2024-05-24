“I Didn’t Pee Or Poop For Three Days After My Son’s Death” – Mohbad’s Father Claims

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba often known as Mohbad, is making waves once again with remarks he made following the passing of his son.

It should be noted that the singer died in questionable circumstances on September 12, 2023, prompting numerous claims and acts from his father.

Earlier today, a video surfaced online of Mohbad’s father expressing in an interview about how his son’s death hurt him deeply.

During the show, Joseph Aloba claimed that for three days after the death of Mohbad, he did not pee, poop, or even feel hungry.

In Yoruba, he said,

“If people look back at my countenance after my son died, for three days I did not urinate or poop. I also didn’t feel hungry.”

SEE VIDEO BELOW: