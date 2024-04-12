Bobrisky’s Real Offence Couldn’t Have Been Naira Abuse — Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress has posited that spraying of the Naira notes could not have been the offence of controversial transgender, Idris Okuneye.

Recall that Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky was on Friday handed a six-month jail term over mutilation of the Naira currency by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Reacting to the development, Sowore via X said the energy exerted into the prosecution and jailing of Bobrisky by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), showed that his real offence could not have been spraying Naira at a party.

He said the “real destroyers of the nation’s economy and currency” were yet to be jailed for their crimes against Nigeria.

According to the activist, it’s left to be seen how the EFCC will handle the cases involving ‘real financial criminals’ being prosecuted since 2007.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is gleefully announcing that Bobrisky has been jailed for six months without an option of a fine for “mutilating” the Nigerian currency, the Naira.

“The real people destroying the economy are yet to be jailed for the massive economic damage they did to ruin Nigeria.

“The energy put into prosecuting and jailing a crossdresser, Bobrisky, shows his real offence could not have been spraying Naira at a party.

“Let’s see how the EFCC handles cases involving real financial criminals, a long list being prosecuted since 2007-who destroyed the naira in the near future. #RevolutionNow,” he posted.