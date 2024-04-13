My Feature With Rema Will Dictate Future Of Nigerian Music – Pheelz Asserts

Pheelz, a popular song producer and performer, has expressed an interest in collaborating with Rema.

According to him, the collaboration will determine the future of the Nigerian music business and Afrobeats.

He stated he is also open to working with the ‘Calm Down crooner,’ stressing that he believes that their collaboration would impact the music world.

Pheelz appeared as a guest on the most recent ‘Menisms’ podcast.

READ MORE: Crossdresser, Bobrisky Bags Six-Month Jail Term For Naira Abuse

“I think Rema and I can dictate the future [of Nigerian music/Afrobeats]. I would love to work with him. I think our collaboration will change the world,” he said.