I’m Honoured To Be Compared With Young Jonn – Don Jazzy

Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, a veteran Nigerian music producer and performer, has responded to a comparison between himself and his colleague Young John.

Recently some fans on social media had compared Young Jonn to Don Jazzy since the former YBNL producer switched to singing.

Don Jazzy responded via his X handle on Friday, calling it an honour to be likened to Young Jonn.

He mentioned Young Jonn as one of his current favourite artists.

He wrote, “[Young Jonn is] Undeniably one of the baddest producers we have had in the game and also one of my fav artists at the moment. I’m honored to be compared with him sef.”