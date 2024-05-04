Fraudsters Just Wiped N3.6m From My Zenith Account – Nollywood Actress Shan George Cries Out To EFCC, Police

Shan George, a veteran actress, has turned to Instagram to seek help after an individual named Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro withdrew N3.6 million from her Zenith Bank account.

The actress confirmed this on Friday.

The actress shared a screenshot of the debit alert on X and wrote, “I need help cos I’m dy!ng. This person has just cleared my account.

“Pls my pple, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m De@D”

In a video shared on her Instagram account, George appealed for help, saying, “Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro that is the name of the person that have just wiped all the money in my account, 3.6 million into an Opay account.

“I am begging everybody, please Zenith bank, Opay, Abeg make una help me. I take God beg una.

“I don’t have any kobo anywhere again, what will I eat? I no fit beg, I beg una, make una help me.

“EFCC, Nigerian police, abeg, I don’t know the authorities, Zenith bank, I am begging you people.

“It’s just today, 3rd of May, it’s not even up to an hour ago from now that I am doing this video.”

In a new video posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, she could be seen sobbing profusely, in her words she said,

“The worst part is that today is Saturday and I can’t even go to the bank”

SEE VIDEOS AND SCREENSHOT: