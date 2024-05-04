I Sponsor Kids In Private Universities, Secondary Schools – Teni Brags

Teni Apata, often known as Teni, has boasted about her philanthropic work, which includes funding 20 children to private universities and secondary schools.

On her X platform, she asked Nigerians what they had done for their country and blew her own horn.

The singer went on to say that she is actively involved in their lives, in addition to paying their expenses.

She claimed the schools are top institutions in Nigeria, including Babcock, Covenant University, Redeemers and others.

Teni also mentioned that she pays for several others’ secondary school tuition.

She wrote: “I got 20 kids in school, 10 private university students, 3 in Babcock, 3 in C.U, 3 in Redeemers and 1 in AUN.

“10 kids in private secondary schools, 3 in the East, 2 in Lagos and 1 in Jos. All in boarding school, I pay and take care of their fees and I’m active in their lives. What have you done as a citizen of this country?”

