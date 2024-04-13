Korra Obidi’s Ex-husband Responds To Her Recent Attack In UK

Justin Dean, the ex-husband of renowned influencer Korra Obidi, has reacted after the dancer was allegedly abused in the UK.

Recall that Korra Obidi was apparently attacked by someone who splashed acid on her and attempted to stab her on Thursday.

A video surfaced showing her receiving medical care from health specialists and police officers who rushed to the scene.

On Friday, Justin Dean, Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, addressed the event on his Instagram account.

He characterised the incident as a staged event intended to garner attention on social media in order to increase views from users.

Justin wrote:

“A common tactic amongst celebrities to stay relevant is to stage robberies, assault or anything else to drum up the views. This has gone too far.”

He added:

“People are blaming me and I’m tired of the crazy smear campaign from hell. Now that I defend myself, ya’ll mad. Seek Jesus”