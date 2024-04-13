We’re Holding Bobrisky In Male Facility; We’ll Protect Him From Sexual Assaults – Correctional Service

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a crossdresser who enjoys dressing up in feminine attire, would be housed in the men-section of the prison for the duration of his six-month sentence, according to officials from the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Bobrisky was sentenced to jail on Friday by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court after pleading guilty to four counts of naira misuse.

When pressed to clarify his gender status in court, Bobrisky stated that he is a man.

According to the Gazette, his response subsequently inform prison officials to put him in the men-only facility.

“Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court,” the correctional spokesperson said on Friday.

Prison officials also stated that Bobrisky will be adequately protected from other inmates who may want to sexually abuse him.

“He shouldn’t be afraid of sexual assault from other male inmates because our men can give him protection.” he added.