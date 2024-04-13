Sonia Ighalo Makes Allegation Against Late Actor, Junior Pope And Filmmaker, Adanma Luke

Sonia Ighalo has made a claim against filmmaker, Adanma Luke and late Nollywood star, Junior Pope.

The ex-wife of popular footballer Jude Ighalo revealed that throughout her marriage issue, Junior Pope was among those who sent her derogatory messages.

She further alleged that Nollywood producer, Adanma Luke, was one of her ex-husband’s mistresses during his time in the Chinese league.

The socialite made the claim in a post on her Instagram page in response to the tragic death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope.

She wrote:

“THE NEWS OF THIS YOUNG MAN’S DEATH IS DEVASTATING.

FUNNY ENOUGH, DURING MY SOCIAL MEDIA OUTBURST WITH MY EX-HUSBAND LAST YEAR, SAVE D ALL OF HIS HORRIBLE WORDS ABOUT ME FROM LINDA IKEJI’S BLOGS AND INSTABLOC (FOR FU TURE REFERENCE) WAS LIKE DOES HE KNOW 1M THE MOTHER OF ‘GHALO’s BIOLOGICAL KIDS *Like carry matter wey no

concern you for head

REGRETTABLY, HE IS NO LONGE ALIVE.

THIS THING CALLED LIFE! THOUGH AM AWARE THAT SOM E SO-CALLED EDO CELEBS PUSHED THE AGENDA.

REST EASY, MAN MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON YOU.

THIS SO-CALLED QUACK ASABA PRODUCER WAS ONE OF MY EX-HUSBAND’S SIDECHIC WHILE HE WAS IN CHINA

SHE RUNS A BOUTIQUE.

IN THIS LIFE, SIMPLY BE GOOD”