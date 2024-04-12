“How Can I Sleep Well Writing Another Condolence” – Kanayo O Kanayo Mourns Junior Pope

Veteran Nollywood filmmaker Anayo Modestus, also known as Kanayo Kanayo, has finally bid farewell to deceased Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, often known as Jnr Pope.

It should be noted that sorrowful news surfaced on Wednesday about the horrible and untimely death of Junior Pope, who drowned in a river in Anam, Anambra state.

Adamma Luke is the producer of the movie that actor Junior Pope was featured in before his untimely death.

Following his demise, several netizens took to social media to criticise movie producer Adamma Luke for failing to provide life jackets for the actor.

Kanayo Kanayo took to his Instagram page to post sweet memories of his time with Jnr Pope.

He regretted his inability to sleep after another Nollywood star died just a few weeks after the first.

The veteran actor used the opportunity to draw Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,’s attention to the concerns of immortality, nonpayment, and nonstandard producers gaining traction in the profession.

He wrote,

“How can i sleep well ,writing another condolence message a few weeks after my other colleagues passed on. Now , it’s for my son, Ikenga , in the rested series ” PROFESSOR JOHNBULL” by Globacom .

Yesterday’s brouhaha about waking up and dying, only showed how much Nigerians & Non Nigerians alike prayed for JOHN PAUL OBUMNEME ODONWODO aka Jnr. Pope to live.

There are many questions to raise on this unfortunate and tragic incident.

The death of Jnr. Pope and other colleagues COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED with just MINIMUM STANDARDS OF ACCEPTABLE OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES for practitioners in the different guilds of the industry. The movie industry needs hygienic sanitation and internal cleansing from non professional conducts. All operators in the Oil and Gas industry have the Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, as their bible to ensure safety in the work place. So should it be for the entertainment industry. It’s a haram to board a boat without life vests. Actors, Big or SMALL should understand that they are not superhuman.

Let me use opportunity to call on the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria President, Chief Emeka Rollas, MON, to issue a declaration to all Producers who do not work to Professional engagement standards ie involvement in sexual harassment, collecting money to cast for roles, who do not feed artistes, who cast actors solely on ownership of cars , non payment of artiste fees etc to order. To the bereaved families, I extend my condolences. May their souls rest in peace

Oh Lord, please, grant us some respite. Biko, let’s breathe”

