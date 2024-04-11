Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi and other Nigerians have condemned Rihanna.

This is coming after Rihanna’s shoot for Interview Magazine, in which the singer portrayed the image of a sensual nun.

In a post on his X account, Solomon condemned the image as sacrilegious and demeaning to Catholics and Christians in general.

READ MORE: Asake’s Ex-Girlfriend, Madame Mystique Reveals Reasons Behind Breakup With Singer

He wrote;

“Rihanna did this shoot depicting a sexualized nun, and it is sacrilegious and disrespectful to Catholics and the Christian faith in general. Every element of the Christian faith is worthy of reverence and respect from non-Christians. It worries me how Christians hype celebrities who constantly disrespect the most important figure in their lives.

Most of you wouldn’t take anyone disrespecting your physical family like this, you’d cut them off, but Rihanna can disrespect your faith, and you’d still stan her, because your religion isn’t that deep for you?

These worldly celebrities can be creative and artsy without soiling symbols of the Christian culture.”

SEE POST: