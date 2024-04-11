Security Operatives Recover Nine Home-Made Bombs In Anambra

No fewer than nine locally made bombs were recovered in Anambra State as security operatives intensified their search for criminals in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known on Wednesday in Onitsha, stating that the State Joint Security Force has expanded its search for criminal elements who have been targeting security installations.

He said: “Troops of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy lent considerable firepower to the operation which completely routed the hoodlums from their hideouts in the forest.

“Several camps were found and destroyed during the operation, which lasted several hours.

“Nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered from the camps were safely defused by Police Bomb Squad.