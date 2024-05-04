Court Stops NERC, KEDCO From Implementing Newly Hiked Electricity Tariff

A Federal High Court in Kano has issued an order restraining the National Electricity Regulatory Commission from implementing the new electricity tariff for Band A consumers.

It was gathered that the order also restrained Kano Electricity Distribution Company from hiking the tarrif for their customers.

The suit marked FHC/KN/CS/144/2024 was filed by Super Sack Company Limited and BBY Sacks Limited.

READ MORE: Tariff Hike: Senate Summons Adelabu, NERC

Others are Mama Sannu Industries Limited, Dala Foods Nigeria Limited, Tofa Textile Limited, and Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria Limited.

Ruling on an ex-parte motion by Abubakar Mahmoud, counsel to the plaintiffs, the presiding judge, Abdullahi Liman, ordered NERC and KEDCO from going ahead with the impending tariff pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

Recall that in April, NERC approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

With the new tariff, customers under the category, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, would begin to pay N225 per kilowatt, starting from April 3 — up from N66.